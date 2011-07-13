Who Are These People? A Quick Guide To Everyone Who Matters In The European Crisis

Photo: AP
As the European sovereign debt crisis continues to unfold, with Italy looking riskier and riskier to investors, we thought we would put together a list of the most important players in the European Sovereign Debt crisis.We’ve listed finance ministers, movers and shakers in the European Union, and heads of governments that have the most important roles in solving the crisis in the world’s largest economy.
Keep your Bini-Smaghis and Junckers separate after reading this list.
Name: Jean-Claude Juncker
Country of Origin: Luxembourg.
Why he matters: The eurogroup is a meeting of all the finance ministers in the European Union, and Juncker is supposed to lead them. Juncker is also known to make comments about Greece, and Angela Merkel that have moved markets.
Name: Mario Draghi
Country of Origin: Italy
Why he was included: He will have a big task ahead of him as Trichet's successor in the ECB, and Draghi was called the most influential man in European Finance by Financial News.
Name: Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi
Country of Origin: Italy
Why he matters: Bini-Smaghi is a board member of the European Central Bank and an active commenter about Europe's economy. There is talk of him being the new head of the bank of Italy when Draghi moves to the ECB.
Name: Herman Van Rompuy
Country of Origin: Belgium
Why he matters: Rompuy is the first president of the European Union, and he has organised emergency talks about rescue packages for PIIGS countries.
Name: Elena Salgado
Country of Origin: Spain
Why she matters: Salgado is the finance minister for Spain, the 'S' in PIIGS, and the country with the highest unemployment rate in the eurozone.
Name: Giulio Tremonti
Country of Origin: Italy
Why he matters: Investors are starting to become increasingly worried about Italy. Also, Tremonti has been having problems lately including a dispute with Berlusconi and being linked to an arrested politician. Talk that he will leave his post has been causing fluctuations in the markets in Italy.
Name: Christine Lagarde
Country of Origin: France
Why she matters: Lagarde was the former finance minster for France, and as the new head of the IMF, she will be in charge of the joint EU/IMF bailouts for Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
Name: Wolfgang Schäuble
Country of Origin: Germany
Why he matters: Germany is the country that will be paying the most into the bailouts, and Schauble has talked a 'hard line' about conditions for future bailouts.
Name: Evangelos Venizelos
Country of Origin: Greece
Why he matters: As of June 17th, he replaced George Papaconstantinou as the finance minister for Greece, the first eurozone country to need a bailout.
Name: Olli Rehn
Country of Origin: Finland
Why he matters: As the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Rehn is tasked with the heavy responsibility of looking after the EU's economic, fiscal and monetary affairs, and getting the EU's public finances back in order.
Name: Michael Noonan
Country of Origin: Ireland
Why he matters: As the Finance Minister for Ireland, Noonan has to look after Ireland's economy with the conditions put on it by the bailout it needed from the EU.
Name: Jean-Claude Trichet
Country of Origin: French
Why he matters: Trichet has a crucial role in solving the soveriegn debt crisis in his role as head of the European Central Bank.
Name: George Papandreou
Country of Origin: Greece
Why he matters: Papandreau had to keep his government together to pass austerity measures to ensure Greece gets the bailout money it needs from the EU and IMF.
Name: Vitor Gaspar Louçã Rabaça
Country of Origin: Portugal
Why he matters: The new Portuguese finance minister has a lot on his plate, including the recent downgrade of Portuguese bonds to junk.
Name: Vitor Constancio
Country of Origin: Portugal
Why he matters: Constancio is Trichet's Number-2 man at the ECB.
Name: Angela Merkel
Country of Origin: Germany
Why she matters: Germany has taken on a leadership role in trying solve the sovereign debt crisis, and there are those to pin down the success or failure of the euro on Merkel's shoulders. George Soros wrote in an op-ed that Merkel shares the blame for the Euro crisis.
Name: Nicholas Sarkozy
Country of Origin: France
Why he matters: Sarkozy, along with Angela Merkel, has been involved in crafting deals for bailout packages for debt-stricken countries.
