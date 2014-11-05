The Ice Age May Have Played A Role In The Face Tumours Of Tasmanian Devils

Photo: Getty

A significant decrease in the genetic diversity of Tasmanian Devils occurred before European settlement in Australia, suggesting it was caused by changes in climate rather than human activity.

Australian researchers say the animals are vulnerable to face cancer because the last ice age wiped out so many of the devils that those remaining are highly inbred.

Extensive population declines across Tasmania correlating with environmental changes around the last ice age.

The results of the study by Anna Brüniche-Olsen of the University of Tasmania and colleagues is published in the journal Biology Letters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.