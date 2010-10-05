European Services And Manufacturing Activity Drops To A Seven-Month Low

Europe’s Purchasing Manager Index for both services and manufacturing hit a seven-month low according to Markit.



The composite PMI fell to 54.1 in September compared to 56.2 in August. Any reading above 50 indicates continued expansion, but growth is now the slowest since November 2009 according to Bloomberg:

The services PMI sub-index dropped to 54.1 from 55.9, while manufacturing fell to 53.7 from 55.1.

European stocks however are still maintaining gains.

You can find the Markit release here.

