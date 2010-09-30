Austerity Strikes Rock Europe: 1/10th Of Brussels Joins Massive Protest

Strikes broke out everywhere in Europe today. Just as governments are working together to on austerity packages, the workers of Europe are joining together in protest.



Literally, the proletariat are rising, and lots of Marxist rhetoric is coming out of the woodwork.

100,000 people joined the march in Brussels — which would be equivalent for America to all of California going on protest.

10% of Brussels goes on march Demonstrators march down a main boulevard in Brussels on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions organised a march of nearly 100,000 workers of the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Everyone has a sign or costume A protestor holds a placard during a trade demonstration in Brussels on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions organised a march of nearly 100,000 workers of the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Demonstrators march down a main boulevard in Brussels Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions prepared a march of nearly 100,000 workers on the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. Posters read: 'No to austerity, we already gave enough'. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe) Including these guys Demonstrators dance as they march down a main boulevard surrounded by smoke canisters in Brussels Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions prepared a march of nearly 100,000 workers on the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe) Violence breaks out A protesters is detained by plain cloth policemen, during a demonstration, in Brussels on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions organised a march of nearly 100,000 workers of the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe) And protestors get arrested Riot police detain protesters in Brussels on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions organised a march of nearly 100,000 workers of the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Riot police detain a protester in Brussels on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions organised a march of nearly 100,000 workers of the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Riot police detain protesters in Brussels Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. labour unions prepared a march of nearly 100,000 workers on the European Union institutions on Wednesday to protest the budget slashing plans and austerity measures of governments seeking to control spiraling debt. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Chaos reigned around Europe... Check Out Explosive Photos Of The Spanish Riot >

