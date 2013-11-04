German Manufacturing Hits A 2-Month High, While France Slides To A 4-Month Low

Joe Weisenthal

The latest PMI Manufacturing data for Europe is out this morning.

Mostly things are roughly in line with expectations.

The overall Eurozone number was 51.3, indicating modest expansion.

Here’s the breakdown by country, and as you can see performance is not consistent. France really seems to be flagging again. Also Greece’s momentum has broken a bit.

On the other hand, the stronger nations (Germany and Ireland) are both looking good.

Screen Shot 2013 11 04 at 4.20.29 AMMarkit

