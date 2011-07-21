To Make Matters Worse, There's A Bunch Of Weak Econ Data In Europe

Photo: wikimedia commons

In addition to all of the uncertainty surrounding today’s EU Summit, adding to the confusion is a fresh batch of bad economic data.Several FLASH PMI numbers are out: A reading of 50.1 for French manufacturing was below expectations of 52.3, and of course just barely above contraction. German data also missed pretty badly, though again, the numbers remain above 50, indicating growth.



For the entire euro area, a number of 50.4 was below expectation of 51.6 for manufacturing.

