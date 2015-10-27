The European Parliament just dealt a major blow to net neutrality

The European Parliament has voted against all amendments to a bill on the European single market for electronic communications — raising fears among activists, tech companies and NGOs that the proposals as they currently stand fail to properly protect net neutrality.

Net neutrality is the principle that all data should be treated equally, and that people should not be able to pay for preferential “fast lanes” for their data online. The proposals ostensibly uphold the principle, but internet activists are concerned that they contain multiple loopholes, and do no such thing.

This story is developing…

