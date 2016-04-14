Europe's most senior politicians just voted in a new law that will give EU citizens more control over their data

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have voted in favour of adopting revised new data protection laws.

The European Parliament said in a press release that the new “General Data Protection Regulation” (GDPR) legislation — passed in Brussels on Thursday — aims to “give citizens back control of their personal data and create a high, uniform level of data protection across the EU fit for the digital era.”

The updated GDPR legislation will replace existing laws that date back to 1995. The European Parliament says the revised GDPR is fit for “a digitised world of smartphones, social media, internet banking, and global transfers.”

The EU’s 28 member states will now have to adopt the provisions of the directive into their national laws over the next two years.

Jan Albrecht, the MEP who steered the legislation through Parliament, said in a statement: “The general data protection regulation makes a high, uniform level of data protection throughout the EU a reality. This is a great success for the European Parliament and a fierce European ‘yes’ to strong consumer rights and competition in the digital age. Citizens will be able to decide for themselves which personal information they want to share.”

