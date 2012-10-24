European Markets Have Come Charging Back

Joe Weisenthal

The economic news in Europe has been generally dour this morning. We summarized it here, but it basically comes down to weak PMI reports and a bad German confidence report.

Markets remain red, but off lower levels, and close to being back to even.

Here’s a look at Italy’s FTSE MIB, which has generally followed the same pattern as everyone else so far this morning.

image

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

europe moneygame-us