With doubts emerging as to whether or not Australia will follow through with its super-tax on mining profits, European mining companies are beginning to show signs of relief in their CDS.



It is still unknown whether or not the mining tax will pass, but certain parts of the market seem to agree that even if it does, it will not matter.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.