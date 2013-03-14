Markets Are Rallying In Europe, US Futures Are Looking Up

Photo: david.nikonvscanon on flickr

Markets are up early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3 per cent.



Germany’s DAX is up 0.7 per cent.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.8 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up, while Australia’s S&P/ASX ended down.

It’s looking like it’ll be a quiet day. European Union leaders are in Brussels for a two-day meeting.

Later today, we’ll get the latest reading of U.S. producer prices and initial weekly jobless claims.

U.S. futures are currently pointing to a higher open.

