Markets Are Lower In Europe

Markets are in the red early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.01%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.4%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.1%.

This follows a sharp sell-off during Wednesday’s U.S. trading session.

Later today, we will get the latest weekly tally of U.S. initial unemployment insurance claims and the November report on U.S. retail sales.

