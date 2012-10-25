Markets Are Rallying In Europe

Photo: jfgornet / Creative Commons

Markets are up early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE is up 0.5%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.7%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.7%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.6%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.6%.

Moments ago, we learned that UK GDP growth accelerated to 1.0% in Q3, which is the highest pace of growth in five years. Economists were only looking for 0.6% growth.

Outside of a handful of earnings announcements, there’s not much other market moving news coming out of Europe.

U.S. futures are also up with Dow futures up 53 points. Later today, we will get the latest weekly initial jobless claims report. Economist expect the measure to fall to 372k from 388k last week.

