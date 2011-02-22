European Markets Turn Sharply Negative As Oil Surges, US Futures Slide

Joe Weisenthal

Remember when holidays meant the market was closed?

Now it seems silly to think that US equity trading from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET matters that much.

On a day when the world is obsessing over Libya, European markets are down across the board. Spain’s IBEX is a major loser (-1.2%). The CAC-40 and the DAX are down as well.

Meanwhile, NASDAQ-100 futures are well of as well, so expect a down day Tuesday.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us