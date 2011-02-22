European Markets Turn Sharply Negative As Oil Surges, US Futures Slide

Remember when holidays meant the market was closed?



Now it seems silly to think that US equity trading from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET matters that much.

On a day when the world is obsessing over Libya, European markets are down across the board. Spain’s IBEX is a major loser (-1.2%). The CAC-40 and the DAX are down as well.

Meanwhile, NASDAQ-100 futures are well of as well, so expect a down day Tuesday.

