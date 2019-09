Photo: Flickr/Jon Feinstein

After a positive open, European markets got creamed today. Seems everyone realised that an endgame is not assured this weekend.DAX: -1.79%



CAC 40: -1.61%

FTSE 100: -0.89%

French banks suffered too.

SocGen: -4.68%

Credit Agricole: -2.62%

BNP Paribas: -3.94%

