European Markets Take A Beating Amid Mounting Doubts About Sunday's EU Summit

Today boded ill for investors betting the EU summit this Sunday will result in a fix to the current crisis. Accordingly, markets took a beating.
DAX: -2.47%
CAC 40: -2.32%
FTSE 100: -1.71%
Our favourite French banks did even worse, as rumours about haircuts and insufficient bank recapitalizations also take a toll:
SocGen: -7.97%
Credit Agricole: -6.65%
BNP Paribas: -5.33%
