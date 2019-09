European markets are surging this morning across the continent and in the UK. U.S. futures point to a positive open in New York as well.



German DAX up 1.57%

French CAC up 2.08%

UK FTSE up 1.61%

Spain’s IBEX is the big winner thus far, up 2.16%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.