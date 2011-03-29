European Markets Slide, While Portuguese Yields Continue Marching In One Direction

Joe Weisenthal

The mood today in Europe is negative. Just about every market is off.

Germany’s DAX index is down 0.58%. France’s CAC-40 is down 0.4%. Spain’s IBEX is down 0.45%.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen it lately, here’s a look at the Portuguese 2-year yield. It’s only going in one direction, as the bond vigilantes demand some kind of resolution on the bailout issue.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

europe moneygame-us