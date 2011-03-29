European Markets Slide, While Portuguese Yields Continue Marching In One Direction

The mood today in Europe is negative. Just about every market is off.



Germany’s DAX index is down 0.58%. France’s CAC-40 is down 0.4%. Spain’s IBEX is down 0.45%.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen it lately, here’s a look at the Portuguese 2-year yield. It’s only going in one direction, as the bond vigilantes demand some kind of resolution on the bailout issue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.