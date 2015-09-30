Europe is UP!

European stock markets are rebounding on Wednesday after a downbeat end to trade on Tuesday.

Here’s a snapshot of Europe at 8.20 a.m. BST (3.20 a.m. ET):

UK FTSE 100: +1.67%, +98.76 at 6008.00

French CAC 40: +2%,+86.77 at 4,430.50

German DAX: +1.98%, +187.10 at 9,637.50

Euro Stoxx 50: +2.12%, +64.14 at 3,094.00

Traders are putting the bounce on a strong session for markets in Asia and the US overnight. Here’s Accendo Markets’ head of research Mike van Dulken:

The positive opening call comes after Asian bourses recouped some of yesterday’s losses to close out a highly volatile quarter following a more solid US session thanks to a late rally. Hopes of more stimulus are offsetting IMF warnings on Emerging markets and their debt load ahead of a US rate rise sometime on the next year.

NOW WATCH: Scientifically proven things men can do to be more attractive



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.