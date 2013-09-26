Markets Are Down In Europe

Markets are down slightly across Europe.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is flat.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.3%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.0%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%.

All of this comes after five straight days of selling in the U.S. stock market.

Later this morning, the Department of Labour will publish its latest stats on initial unemployment claims. Economists expect the weekly number to climb to 325,000 from 309,000 a week ago.

