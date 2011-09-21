European Markets Are Diving Again, And Look Who's Leading The Way

Joe Weisenthal

After an earlier drift higher, European markets are off pretty sharply, with the major indices down over 1%.

Operation Twist mania, it seems, isn’t spreading across The Atlantic.

Who’s leading the way?

French banks, duh!

Here’s BNP Paribas down another 5%.

chart

Meanwhile, there’s a story about Lloyd’s reducing its exposure to European banks. Not helping.

