European Markets Are Diving Again, And Look Who's Leading The Way

After an earlier drift higher, European markets are off pretty sharply, with the major indices down over 1%.
Operation Twist mania, it seems, isn’t spreading across The Atlantic.
Who’s leading the way?
French banks, duh!
Here’s BNP Paribas down another 5%.
Meanwhile, there’s a story about Lloyd’s reducing its exposure to European banks. Not helping.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.