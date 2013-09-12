Markets Are Going Nowhere In Europe

Stocks are doing very little early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 is flat.

Germany’s DAX is flat.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.7%.

Later today in the U.S., we’ll get weekly unemployment claims. This will be the final indicator of the U.S. labour market ahead of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting next week.

U.S. index futures are down modestly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.