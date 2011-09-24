COMEBACK: European Markets Close Flat After Mid-Session Selloff

European markets ended flat today, with little inspiring news coming off the wires.



But first, here are your numbers:

DAX: +0.45%

CAC 40: +0.91%

FTSE 100: +0.23%

A promise by the G-20 to bolster the euro reassured markets early, though the allure of their pledge ultimately wore off. However, markets ended flat, even despite sour European bank news, word that the second Greek bailout might need alterations, and whispers about a Greek default.

French banks pared losses from yesterday: SocGen is up 7.42%, Credit Agricole saw an increase of 4.78%, and BNP Paribas rose 8.76%.

We’re looking forward to the start of a crucial week Monday. Both Germany and Finland are slated to vote on plans to expand the EFSF during the week. Their decisions could decide the fate of the euro currency.

Germany’s DAX

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.