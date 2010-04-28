Europe's Closed, And Boy Did Their Markets Get Hammered

Markets across Europe have closed for the day, and with Greek and Portuguese debt downgrades beating the bell, the markets had a short time to react. And react they did.



The Portuguese exchange, the PSI, is off 5.36% at close:

The CAC 40 closed down 2.69% (note the sharp drop near the end of the day’s trading):

The German DAX followed the same pattern, off 2.49%:

The FTSE 100 experienced a similar drop, losing 2.06%, but has not yet closed.

