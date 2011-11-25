Europe Closes: Early Rally Flops, And Italian Yields Shoot Above 7.1%

Tower of Pisa

Photo: Flickr

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATES BELOW: It looked initially like today might be quiet in Europe, a merciful gift to those of us in the US who were hoping for a quiet Thanksgiving.In fact, there was a pretty solid rally across the board, with yields down and stocks much higher.



But all that’s changed. At a press conference with Nicolas Sarkozy, Angela Merkel, and Mario Monti, talk of an unlimited ECB bailout for all of Europe was downplayed.

Since then markets have turned south.

Italy’s FTSE MIB index is now off 1%. The yield on the Italian 10-year is now back above 7%.

Here’s a look at the intraday behaviour of the Italian market, which basically tells you everything you need to know.

Update 11:08 ET: Stocks have come back a bit, and are close to flat. However the Italian 10-year is now above 7.1%.

UPDATE 11:30 ET: European markets have now closed, and the Italian 10-year remains above 7.1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.