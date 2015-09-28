10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Catalonia’s pro-independence parties won a majority of seats. Separatists have won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia’s parliament, in an election that set the region on a collision course with Spain’s central government over independence “Catalans have voted yes to independence,” acting Catalan regional government head Artur Mas told supporters, with secessionist parties on track to secure 72 out of 135 seats in the powerful region of 7.5 million people that includes Barcelona.

VW reportedly ignored warnings on “cheat” software. Volkswagen ignored warnings from staff and a supplier years ago that the emission test rigging software that sparked the company’s worst ever corporate scandal was illegal, news reports said Sunday.

Salvatore Ferragamo is sticking to its profit guidance. The chief executive of Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo stuck on Sunday to last month’s profit guidance despite slowing growth in Asia, its biggest market. “We’ve been giving a very constant and consistent indication regarding this year,” Ferragamo CEO Michele Norsa told reporters.

Greece’s new finance minister says growth will return. Greece’s new finance minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, while speaking to the Financial Times, said he “didn’t see any reason” why growth wouldn’t return to the beleaguered European nation, a week after it re-elected the left-wing Syriza party with 145 of 300 parliamentary seats to form a new government.

Italian consumer and business confidence is coming. At 9 a.m. UK time (4 a.m. ET) the Italian government releases its latest consumer and business confidence numbers. Analysts expect confidence to have dipped in September, but that both groups will still be more positive than negative.

Sharp’s LCD unit may have a buyer. Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is considering buying a majority stake in Sharp Corp’s loss-making LCD business for up to 200 billion yen ($US1.7 billion, £1.1 billion), Japan’s Mainichi newspaper said on Monday, without citing any sources.

Comcast bought a majority stake in Universal Studios Japan. US cable company Comcast said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 51 % stake in Osaka-based theme park operator USJ Co for $US1.5 billion.

Asian markets are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei is sinking, down 1.49%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.43%, and the Shanghai Composite Index is down 0.34%.

The Asian Development Bank is doubling lending for climate change adaption. The Asian Development Bank is to double its annual lending for climate change adaptation to $US6 billion by 2020, the Philippines-based lender said. The initiative comes as world leaders adopted on Friday an ambitious set of 17 global goals, including combating climate change and its impacts, ADB president Takehiko Nakao said in a statement sent to AFP.

China pledged $US2 billion (£1.32) to aid the development of poor countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday that Beijing will establish an assistance fund with an initial pledge of $US2 billion (£1.32 billion) to help developing countries implement a global sustainable development agenda over the next 15 years.

NOW WATCH: Scientifically proven things men can do to be more attractive



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.