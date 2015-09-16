10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

UK labour market figures are coming. At 9:30 a.m UK time (4:30 a.m. ET), unemployment figures for July will be released, with analysts expecting no change from the 5.6% rate seen in July. Wage growth figures are also out at the same time, and analysts expect a 2.9% rise year-on-year, the biggest since 2009.

Greece’s conservative opposition took the lead in one poll. Greece’s conservative New Democracy party polled 27.5% and the leftist Syriza party 27% ahead of Sunday’s general election, a poll by Pulse for Action 24 TV showed.

General Electric is moving 500 jobs from the US, mostly to France. General Electric said Tuesday that it will move about 500 jobs outside the United States, most of them to France, blaming Congress for shutting the US Export-Import Bank.

China’s finance minister wants better anti-corruption mechanisms. China’s finance ministry must make better use of corruption inspections and take the work of inspections to a new level, the ruling Communist Party’s top anti-graft watchdog quoted finance minister Lou Jiwei as saying on Wednesday.

Eurozone inflation is coming. At 10 a.m. UK time (5 a.m. ET) inflation figures for the eurozone are coming. It’s the second estimate for August, and analysts are expecting no change from the 0.2% rise year-on-year recorded by the flash estimate.

Jaguar is expecting a boom in US sales. Sales of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in North America will most likely rise by more than 14% this year, higher than the current year-to-date growth, the luxury British carmaker’s chief executive for the region said on Tuesday.

Toyota revealed a hydrogen-powered car. Toyota is taking the next step in its quest for carbon-free travel with the launch of the Mirai hydrogen-fuelled sedan. Toyota Europe expects sales of between 50 and 100 Mirai’s this year and next, with 47 ordered to date.

HP is cutting 25,000 to 35,000 jobs. Hewlett-Packard said it expects to cut 25,000 to 30,000 jobs as part of its restructuring and cost-saving efforts at it enterprise services business. HP is splitting into two listed companies later this year, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

Asian markets are up a little. Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.75%, the Shanghai Composite is up 0.13% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.90%.

Fiat Chrysler has reached a US labour pact with unionised workers. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement for a new labour contract for the company’s 40,000 unionized workers in the United States on Tuesday, the union and the company said.

NOW WATCH: How billionaire Michael Jordan makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.