Stocks are falling across Europe

After a positive start, markets are now falling across Europe.

Deutsche Bank had managed to calm the market over its ability to make coupon payments on its bonds and was up more than 4% at the start of trading.

But the stock has since sunk back into the red.

Here’s how that looks:

The bank fell 9.5% in trading on Monday on fears it won’t make scheduled distributions.

Meanwhile, European markets are down across the board after sharp fall yesterday.

They haven’t been able to shake off concerns in Asia.

It’s been a bloodbath in Japanese stocks, which fell more than 5% today, weighed down by the double-whammy of heightened global growth concerns and a sharp appreciation in the Japanese yen.

Here’s how the UK’s FTSE 100 is doing as of 1:05 pm UK time:

The Dax is down 1.65% and the Euro Stoxx 50, a benchmark of Europe’s leading companies, is down more than 2%.

