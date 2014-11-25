REUTERS/Jim Young Police form a line in the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday.

Good morning! Here are 10 major stories you need to know about before markets open in the US.

Stocks Are Up Again. The bull market continues. Dow futures are up 21 points, and S&P futures are up 2 points. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE is up 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5%, and Germany’s DAX is up 0.9%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.3%.

Japan’s Kuroda Is Ready To Ease More. “Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed the bank’s readiness to expand stimulus further to meet its price goal, a message that was partially echoed by an European Central Bank policymaker as the eurozone economy battles to lift off,” Reuters’ Leika Kihara and Stanley White reported. “In a speech to business leaders, Kuroda stood firm in the face of criticism that last month’s unexpected monetary easing has accelerated unwelcome falls in the currency, saying that the “BOJ will continue to take action” to vanquish deflation.”

Bayer May Sell Its Diabetes Business. “German drugmaker Bayer AG is considering a fresh attempt to sell its diabetes device business as it sharpens its focus on margin-rich healthcare sectors, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday,” Reuters’ Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger reported.

Sony To Cut TV Lineup. “Japan’s loss-making Sony Corp plans to slash its TV and mobile phone product line-ups to cut costs, counting on multi-billion dollar revenue surges for its buoyant PlayStation 4 and image sensor businesses over the next three years,” Reuters’ Reiji Murai reported.

General Motors Is Expecting Sluggish Demand Everywhere But The US. General Motors President Dan Ammann on Monday said he expects “more of the same” next year from a US auto market that has been growing slowly, while he is bracing for continued soft demand in other parts of the globe.

GDP Revisions Coming. At 8:30 a.m. ET, we’ll get new revisions to US GDP. Economists estimate Q3 GDP growth will be revised down to 3.3% from an earlier estimate of 3.5%. Personal consumption is expected to be revised up to 1.9%. “September data suggest that consumption, residential investment, and equipment and intellectual property investment were stronger than assumed by the BEA in the advance estimate, while net trade and nonresidential structures investment were weaker,” Barclays economists said.

An Update On Home Prices.The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price report comes out at 9:00 a.m. ET. Economists estimate home prices climbed 0.20% month-over-month in September or 4.6% year-over-year. “Other measures of home prices have risen in September, in line with our view that the underlying trend remains one of modest gradual improvement in the housing market,” Barclays economists said.

Confidence Check. At 10:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the consumer confidence report. Economists estimate the Conference Board’s index of sentiment climbed to 96.0 in November. “The Conference Board index hit a seven-year high of 94.5 in October,” Credit Suisse economists noted. “We estimate that the upward momentum continued in November, given the stock market’s near record highs and significant further declines in gasoline prices.”

Ferguson Cop Not Avoids Charges For Teen’s Death. A grand jury decided not to indict Missouri police officer Darren Wilson for shooting and killing unarmed teenager Michael Brown. Peaceful protest slowly escalated into riots and looting. Tear gas flew, police cars went up in flames, and stores burned down.

New Details. Wilson’s grand jury testimony and photos of his injurieswere released following the decision not to indict. In Wilson’s words: “He turns, and when he looked at me, he made like a grunting, like aggravated sound and he starts, he turns and he’s coming back towards me… His first step is coming towards me, he kind of does like a stutter step to start running. When he does that, his left hand goes in a fist and goes to his side, his right one goes under his shirt in his waistband and he starts running at me.”

