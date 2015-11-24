10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

France will protect its water supply from terrorists. The French government to protect water systems from attack during the global climate summit that begins in Paris on next week with up to 45,000 people, including 138 heads of state, attending.

Lufthansa cabin staff will strike. The staff will go on strike on Thursday and Friday, their union UFO said, warning of more stoppages next Monday if the German airline’s management failed to “react appropriately.”

Russia says its recession is over. Russia’s economy minister said the country has edged out of recession but the crisis-hit economy remains mired deep in trouble. “According to formal indicators the recession in the Russian economy has finished,” Alexei Ulyukaev said.

Greece has secured another bailout. Eurozone finance ministers approved a €2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) payment to Greece on Monday, declaring that Athens had successfully met the strict reform commitments demanded in the country’s bailout.

Alcoa got a major boost. Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a 6.4% stake in “undervalued” Alcoa Inc., sending the aluminium producer’s shares up as much as 6.3%. Elliott, run by activist investor Paul Singer, sees opportunities for Alcoa to improve its profit margins.

China is investigating a senior official for corruption. The deputy Communist Party boss in China’s southwestern city of Chengdu is being investigated, the Chinese corruption watchdog said on Tuesday, the latest senior official to fall in a sweeping anti-graft campaign.

Belgium has charged a terror suspect. A Belgian anti-terrorism judge charged a suspect with involvement in the Paris attacks, while releasing 15 other people arrested at the same time, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Argentina has a new president. Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri is preparing to confront myriad problems in Latin America’s third largest economy, including soaring prices and high government spending that are a legacy of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.

Merger and acquisition deals keep booming. Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they had agreed to buy US pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings for about $4.6 billion (£2.9 billion).

The White House is concerned about corporate deals aimed at reducing tax. The White House declined to comment on Pfizer’s $160 billion (£100 billion) acquisition of Allergan, the biggest-ever tax inversion deal, but said Congress should take legislative action to prevent deals where companies lower their taxes by reincorporating overseas.

NOW WATCH: 50 Cent testifies his lifestyle is an illusion



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.