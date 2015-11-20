10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

The mastermind of the Paris attacks is dead. The body of the suspected mastermind of the Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, has been identified among those killed in a police raid, the prosecutor’s office said.

The UK’s net public sector borrowing figures are coming. At 9:30 a.m. UK time (4:30 a.m. ET) the Office for National Statistics publishes the net borrowing figures for September. The previous month’s borrowing was up at £8.63 billion, putting pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne as he prepares for his Autumn Statement this month.

The owner of Tinder is worth $US3 billion. Shares of media mogul Barry Diller’s Match Group Inc, the owner of popular dating site Match.com and mobile app Tinder, rose as much as 12.5% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at about $US3 billion (£2 billion).

This year’s El Nino could be the strongest ever. A key indicator for the strength of El Niño has reached a record high, the U.S. weather agency said

, adding to signs that a weather pattern known for causing extreme droughts, storms and floods could become one of the strongest ever.

Greece’s government is struggling to pass reforms needed for a bailout. Greece’s leftist government narrowly pushed a bailout reform vote through parliament, seeing its majority dwindle after axing two lawmakers who refused to support a home foreclosures bill. The defections did not derail the vote as 153 government MPs in the 300-seat chamber still approved the bailout legislation.

Volkswagen is cutting spending. The company is set to announce its first cut in capital spending since the 2009 financial crisis, a sign of how the German carmaker’s emissions-cheating scandal is weakening the position of its labour unions. The supervisory board will approve the cuts on Friday, Reuters said.

German unions are connecting with US counterparts. Germany’s largest trade union said it would deepen its partnership with the United Auto Workers in the United States to help boost labour rights at German automakers and their suppliers based there.

IBM is cutting back in Germany. IBM is considering laying off up to 3,000 German employees, or 18 per cent of its staff in the country over the next two years, business magazine Wirschafts Woche reported, quoting a union leader on the company’s supervisory board.

Four EU countries have closed their borders to economic migrants. Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia shut their borders to those not coming from war-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan or Iraq, leaving thousands of others seeking a better life in the continent stranded at Balkan border crossings.

The US is probing a car parts maker for involvement in the VW emissions scandal. Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice are examining whether Bosch, the world’s largest auto supplier, knew or participated in Volkswagen’s years-long efforts to circumvent U.S. diesel emissions tests.

