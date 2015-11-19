10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Fate of Paris attacks mastermind still unknown. The fate of Abdelhamid Abaaoud is still unknown after a huge police raid left at least two dead on Wednesday, as it emerged the US warned months ago he could be planning an assault.

A rate hike is coming in December. Minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee’s meeting in October indicated that the US Fed is ready to raise interest rates next month for the first time in nine years. The Fed also agreed that the pace of rate hikes should be gradual.

Sweden is on the alert. Sweden’s security police raised their terrorist threat assessment by one step, to four on a scale of five, following the attacks in France.

Hedge funds are having a bad time. BlackRock is winding down its Global Ascent Fund, a global macro hedge fund that once contained $US4.6 billion in assets, while Achievement Asset Management, a Chicago-based hedge fund, is closing.

Barclays got fined again. New York’s financial regulator announced Wednesday another $US150 million fine against British bank Barclays over its “misconduct” in foreign exchange services offered to clients.

UK retail sales data is coming at 9:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET). The Office for National Statistics publishes month-on-month retail sales data on Thursday, which is a good indicator of the health of the economy. Sales rose 1.9% the month before, but analysts predict a 0.5% fall.

The world is getting hotter. Last month was the hottest October in modern history and the first 10 months of the year have also broken records.The latest data means that 2015 is firmly on pace for being the warmest since 1880

, US government scientists said on Wednesday.

US initial jobless claims data is published 1:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m ET). The Department of Labour’s measure shows the number of people filing for state unemployment insurance for the first time. The consensus figure is 271,000. A figure larger than that would indicate weakness in the US economy and possibly hold back a rate rise.

The UK’s EU referendum will have young voters. The House of Lords backed plans to lower the voting age to 16 in the upcoming referendum on Britain’s continued membership of the European Union, a move that could delay the timing of the vote.

Honduras detained Syrians trying to enter the US on false passports. Honduran authorities have detained five Syrian nationals who were trying to reach the United States using stolen Greek passports, but there are no signs of any links to last week’s attacks in Paris, police said.

