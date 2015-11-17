10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

France is bombing ISIS HQ. France wants to unite with the US and Russia in a grand coalition dedicated to smashing the Islamic State group, French President Francois Hollande told lawmakers.

UK inflation figures are coming. The Office for National Statistics publishes a lot of inflation data today at 9:30 a.m. UK time (4:30 a.m. ET), including the retail price index for October, consumer price index and the producer price index.

VW’s emissions scandal keeps getting worse. Volkswagen said its manipulations of carbon dioxide emission levels affect more petrol-powered engines at the German carmaker than it had previously disclosed.

Asian stocks gained overnight. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%. Australian shares gained 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei added 1.3%.

Mariott bought Starwood in a hotel mega-merger. US-based Marriott International said Monday that it has purchased Starwood for $US12.2 billion (£7.6 billion), creating the world’s largest hotel chain.

Facebook shares dropped after a key investor sold his stake. Facebook shares fell almost 3% on Monday following news that board member Marc Andreessen has sold about three quarters of his stake in the company over the past two weeks.

Investment banks are having a hard year. Revenue at the world’s 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline again in 2015 by 2% to $US148 billion compared to a year ago, although a strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed.

Liberty Global is buying Cable and Wireless. Liberty Global, backed by billionaire John Malone, said it would buy Cable & Wireless for £3.6 billion to extend the company’s reach

in the Caribbean and Latin America.

German economic sentiment data is published at 10:00 a.m. UK time (5:00 a.m. ET). The consensus figure is 55 and anything over 50 is considered positive. The German economy is in focus after some poor data misses on production and manufacturing this month.

Urban Outfitters bought a chain of pizza restaurants. The fashion company announced Monday that it had purchased Pizzeria Vetri, from The Vetri Family, which is based in Philadelphia.

