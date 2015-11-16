10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Markets will likely fall following the Paris attacks. The value of stocks, crude oil and the European currency will drop this week as investors worry about what the Paris terror attacks will do to consumer confidence and key parts of the global economy, according to analysts.

There’s a manhunt underway for an eighth terrorism suspect. Investigators are actively looking for an eighth person involved in Friday night’s terrorist attacks in Paris, according to multiple reports citing French government officials. Six attackers detonated suicide devices and one died in a shootout with police.

Romania installs a technocrat government. Romania’s prime minister-designate on Sunday named his Cabinet of mostly young professionals with management experience, after the former government collapsed following mass protests over a nightclub fire where at least 55 died.

Turkish police had a shoot out with a suspected Islamic State militant. A suicide bomber opened fire on Turkish police and then blew himself up during their raid on a suspect Islamic State militant hideout near the border with Syria, injuring five police officers as G-20 leaders were gathering for a summit, authorities said Sunday.

European inflation figures are coming at 11 a.m. UK time (5 a.m. ET). The month-on-month change in the consumer price index for October today is published today. It was up 0.2% last month, and is expected to increase 0.1% this time around.

Tensions are rising in the South China Sea. Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister said the country must defend encroachment of its sovereignty in a veiled swipe at China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, ahead of a regional meeting that Beijing will attend.

South Koreans are protesting against labour reforms. Tens of thousands protested against South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s labour and education policies on Saturday in one of the largest street rallies in recent years, prompting police to use water canons and barricades to stop the crowd.

The new James Bond film is leading the US box office. Spectre, the 24th Bond instalment and last week’s top film, took in $US35.4 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Peanuts Movie held in second place with $US24.2 million.

Vietnam and New Zealand seek trade links. Vietnam and New Zealand have signed several cooperation agreements during a visit by Prime Minister John Key to Hanoi as they seek to double bilateral trade in the next five years.

Seven people died in a French train accident. A high-speed train undergoing a test derailed, burst into flames, split apart and plunged into a canal in northeast France, killing at least seven people and gravely injuring at least 10 others in what officials said appeared to be an accident.

