10 things you need to know before European markets open

REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in markets today.

British foreign secretary Philip Hammond is seeking a “fast” negotiation over EU powers. Hammond, one of the more eurosceptic members of the cabinet, told the Financial Times that he wanted a speedy resettlement of powers, and that he aimed to back the “Yes” campaign to stay in the EU.

US authorities have voided a rate-rigging settlement with UBS. The US Justice Department has voided a 2012 settlement with UBS related to interest-rate rigging, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. It added that the negotiations were expected next week to result in UBS paying a fine of about $US200 million (£126.82 million) and pleading guilty to allegations that UBS traders manipulated Libor, before 2012.

Netflix is in talks to enter the Chinese market. Video streaming company Netflix is in talks with Jack Ma-backed Wasu Media and other potential partners to enter China’s booming online video market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

US industrial production is coming. At 2:15 p.m. London time (9:15 a.m. New York) the US gets its March industrial production figures. Analysts are expecting a rise of 0.1% from February, after a 0.6% drop from January.

Honda’s massive recall could impact sales. Honda could see an impact on sales in Japan from this week’s recall to replace potentially fatal air bags, a top executive said on Friday. Honda said a day earlier it was recalling another 4.9 million cars fitted with air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp.

China announced huge Brazilian investment. China is to invest $US50 billion (£31.70 billion) in Brazil in a massive wave of infrastructure investment, the Brazilian government announced Thursday, the eve of an official visit by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

Burundi’s coup attempt seems to have failed. The leader of Burundi’s coup on Friday told AFP that the putschists were surrendering after their attempt to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza failed.

The leader of ISIS just issued his first voice recording in six months. The leader of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Thursday urged Muslims to emigrate to his self-proclaimed “caliphate”, in the jihadist supremo’s first audio recording in six months.

Obama spoke at a summit with Gulf leaders. Noting it’s a time of “extraordinary challenges” in the region, Obama said that the US would potentially come to the Gulf States’ defence if any of those countries’ territorial integrity were jeopardised. He left open the possibility of “the potential use of military force for the defence of our GCC partners.”

Asian markets are mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.38%, and Japan’s Nikkei is even higher, up 0.72%. But the Shanghai Composite Index is well down, currently 1.80% lower than Thursday’s close.

