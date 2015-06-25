10 things you need to know before European markets open

REUTERS/Michael Sohn German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth smile as a robot waves during their visit at the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in markets today.

Greek bailout negotiations went on through the night. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European Commission until the early hours of the morning. According to the BBC, there’s still no sign of a deal, but talks are due to resume this morning.

Iran has thrown a spanner in the works of a nuclear deal days ahead of the June 30 deadline. Iran has hardened its stance less than a week before the deadline for a nuclear deal, with its top leader rejecting a long-term freeze on nuclear research as a constitutional body on Wednesday approved a law banning access to military sites and scientists.

Google and GE get most face-to-face time when lobbying the European Union. Google and General Electric are some of the most active companies lobbying the European Commission, the anti-corruption group Transparency International said on Wednesday. Transparency International found that officials held 29 meetings with the US search engine, which is the subject of two high-profile antitrust cases.

German consumer confidence dipped a little for the survey just ahead of July. That’s according to the GfK index of consumer confidence, which recorded a reading of 10.1, down slightly from the 10.2 recorded just ahead of June. It’s still around the highest levels recorded since before the financial crisis.

Ford wants to get into car-sharing. Ford’s finance arm is launching pilot car-sharing programs with Getaround in the United States and easyCar Club in London, Ford Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said Tuesday evening.

Toshiba is still undecided on a dividend after a major accounting probe. Toshiba Corp’s CEO said on Thursday the company was still undecided on when it could resume dividends after cancelling a year-end payment due to an investigation into accounting irregularities.

Brazil’s president suffered another embarrassing defeat. Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved a measure that would raise pension expenditures in coming years, in another surprise defeat for President Dilma Rousseff who is struggling to shore up the government’s finances.

JP Morgan is reportedly in talks to settle a probe into its business practices. JP Morgan is in talks with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a probe by the agency on whether the bank inappropriately advised its private-banking clients toward its own investment products, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The UK’s EU membership is on the agenda at a European summit on Thursday. Prime Minister David Cameron will pitch his renegotiation of Britain’s relationship with the European Union at a summit on Thursday as leaders of the 28-member bloc grapple with an influx of migrants and the prospect of a Greek default.

Obama now has fast-track authority for trade deals. After weeks of legislative clashes, Congress handed US President Barack Obama a major policy victory Wednesday, giving him authority to rapidly conclude a Pacific trade accord vehemently opposed by many in his party.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.