10 things you need to know before European markets open

Military action in Syria is gathering speed. As British jets opened airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria and Germany prepared to send troops and aircraft to the region, Russia’s president called on the world Thursday to brandish “one powerful fist” in the fight against terrorism.

Stocks tumbled as the ECB’s stimulus failed to match expectations. The European Central Bank ramped up efforts to stimulate the sluggish eurozone economy, but the measures fell far short of what investors had expected and stocks took a painful tumble.

Venezuela’s Socialist party risks its first defeat in 17 years. Venezuelans are stockpiling food and putting off plans as the South American country brims with excitement and dread ahead of elections that could hand the opposition control of congress for the first time since 1998.

US manufacturing bounced back. New orders for US factory goods rebounded in October after two straight months of declines, but manufacturing remains crippled by a strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector.

Germany is considering boosting its army. Germany may need a bigger army to cope with the more assertive role it has adopted in global missions, the defence minister said, a day before parliament votes on joining the campaign against Islamic State militants in Syria.

Toyota cars are selling fast in the US. Toyota’s full-size pickup truck, Tundra, is down to about 20 days of supply, and its 1,232 U.S. dealers have only 10 days’ supply of the Tacoma, the automaker’s mid-size truck, according to Bob Carter, senior vice president for US Toyota operations.

The FBI is ramping up corruption cases in Puerto Rico. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has charged 10 Puerto Rico officials and businessmen, including a leading fundraiser for the governing party, with corruption, extortion, bribery, and wire fraud.

Alibaba should buy Paramount Studios. Viacom Inc’s second-largest shareholder has urged the media company to sell a stake in its Paramount movie studio to Alibaba Group Holding, according to the Financial Times.

Relations between Turkey and Russia are still frosty. Turkey’s foreign minister said it would be unrealistic to expect all problems to be solved with Russia after a single meeting, but it was important to maintain open communication channels.

Etihad suffered after the Paris attacks. Etihad Airways had a dip in bookings for travel from Europe to the Middle East after the Paris attacks and has stepped up vigilance for potential security threats, Chief Executive James Hogan said.

