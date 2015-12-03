10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

The UK will bomb ISIS in Syria. Lawmakers reached the decision after more than 10 hours of debate.

Analysts are expecting a big announcement from the European Central Bank. The meeting concludes at 12:45 p.m. GMT (7:45 a.m. ET), when we’ll get any announcement of changes in interest rates, and the crucial press conference starts 45 minutes later.

How much tax McDonald’s pays will be subject of an EU probe. Antitrust regulators are likely to widen their crackdown on corporate tax dodging with an investigation into a deal between fast-food chain McDonald’s and Luxembourg, according to Reuters.

Spain is shrinking. Spain recorded more deaths than births in the first half of this year. Deaths exceeded births by more than 19,000, a turnaround from a year earlier when there were nearly 4,000 more births than deaths, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said.

The head of the US Federal Reserve can’t wait to hike interest rates. Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was “looking forward” to a U.S. interest rate hike that will be seen as a testament to the economy’s recovery from recession.

Estonia is nervous about Russian aggression. Estonia’s prime minister said he does not believe Russia will attack the Baltic state, despite “worrying” developments such as Russian air incursions and military exercises near its borders this year.

China is cutting pollution. China will reduce emissions of major pollutants in the power sector by 60% by 2020, the cabinet announced, after world leaders met in Paris to address climate change.

The UK wants to wrap up EU negotiations by the end of the year. Prime Minister David Cameron is pressing other members of the European Union to conclude talks on Britain’s ties with the 28-member bloc at a summit in two weeks’ time.

Russia-Turkey ties continue to sour. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected Russian claims that he and his family are profiting from trade in oil with the Islamic State group. “No one has the right to make such a slander as to suggest that Turkey buys Daesh’s oil,” said Erdogan,

Brazil’s president faces impeachment. Impeachment proceedings were opened against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff by the nation’s speaker of the lower house of Congress, a sworn enemy of the beleaguered leader.

