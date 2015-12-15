10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Tuesday is a big day for UK inflation data. At 9:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET), month-on-month and year-on-year changes for the UK’s retail price index, consumer price index, house price index and producer price index are published.

The “ISIS attack” on a French teacher was a fake. A teacher who had claimed he was assaulted in a school north of Paris by a man acting for Islamic State was making the story up, the Paris prosecutor’s office told Reuters on Monday.



Turkey could be an EU member soon. The European Union revived Turkey’s membership bid and opened accession talks with Serbia, showing how a migration crisis and Russia’s presence in the Balkans has prompted the EU to rethink plans to stop expanding.

Standard Chartered is axing bankers. The bank has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to build a global energy M&A team.

VW cars will get tested again. German authorities will review emissions and fuel usage of Volkswagen diesel vehicles in a second testing round once the company has installed fixes in cars caught up in a cheating scandal.

Stock market optimism is fading. Stock markets in developed economies are expected to continue outperforming emerging markets next year, but optimism among hundreds of market strategists polled by Reuters in the past week has faded compared with just a few months ago.

Kosovan lawmakers teargassed the parliament. Protesting opposition lawmakers released tear gas in Kosovo’s parliament on Monday in an effort to foil a vote on the government’s 2016 budget, forcing MPs into a sideroom where the measure was adopted.

Toshiba is cutting thousands of jobs. Toshiba is looking to cut up to 7,000 jobs, as it looks to streamline operations in the wake of an accounting scandal. Most of the job cuts will be in the company’s lifestyle segment, which includes consumer appliances.

There’s bird flu in France. The bird flu virus found in five regions of southwest France over the past three weeks has no risk of spreading to humans, the French farm minister said, basing his statement on a study released by the food and health agency.

China joined Europe’s development bank. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it had accepted China as a member, handing the world’s second biggest economy investment routes into Europe, Africa and Middle East.

NOW WATCH: 50 Cent testifies his lifestyle is an illusion



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.