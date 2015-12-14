10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

The climate pact is the best chance to save the world. US President Barack Obama on hailed the landmark climate accord in Paris as strong and historic, calling it the best chance to save the planet from the effects of global climate change.

Cuba is paying its creditors. Cuba concluded a “historic accord” over debt that was not paid to foreign creditors for the last 25 years, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin announced. The unpaid debt of $2.6 billion (£1.7 billion) to France will be paid by Cuba over a period of 18 years, depending on its economic situation, he said.

China’s “Warren Buffett” has reappeared. The billionaire chairman of Fosun Group, one of China’s biggest privately-held conglomerates, re-emerged Monday after he disappeared from public view in connection with an investigation by authorities, Chinese media said.

A Saudi woman won a seat on Mecca’s municipal council. Salma bint Hizab al-Oteibi was elected to the council of Madrakah, a region in the holy city of Mecca, in

Saudi Arabia’s first-ever elections open to female voters and candidates.

Tempers are flaring between Russia and Turkey. A Russian destroyer avoided a collision with a Turkish vessel in the Aegean Sea on Sunday, the defence ministry said, adding that it has summoned Ankara’s military attache over the incident.

VW is recalling cars in France. German auto giant Volkswagen, still reeling from its massive pollution cheating scandal, will begin recalling some 940,000 vehicles in France in February, VW Group France President Jacques Rivoal said Sunday.

Spain’s new parties are gaining ground. Spain’s new political forces Podemos and Ciudadanos have gained ground ahead of a general election on Dec. 20, a poll showed on Sunday, sapping support for mainstream parties and reinforcing expectations that no one party will manage to win a majority,

People protested in favour of the government in Poland. Tens of thousands of people marched through Warsaw on Sunday to express support for the ruling conservatives, as Poland remained locked in a constitutional crisis over the appointment of judges who could help the government pass its legislative program.

German police have fought running battles with left-wing protestors. Leipzig police say 69 officers have been injured in clashes with rioting protesters and that they had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the group.

Swiss companies want flexibility on immigration. Switzerland should let in at least 50,000 immigrants a year even if unemployment rises, the head of the Swiss employers association said, appealing to the right-wing People’s Party (SVP) to be flexible in stemming the influx of foreigners.

