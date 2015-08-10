10 things you need to know before European markets open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Eurozone investor confidence is coming. The Sentix index of investor confidence in the eurozone is coming out at 9:30 a.m. London time (4:30 a.m. ET) on Monday. Analysts expect the figure to rise to its highest level since 2007.

Greece hopes to conclude its bailout talks by tomorrow. Greece hopes to conclude negotiations with international creditors by early Tuesday at the latest, a Greek official said as talks continued in Athens on a new multi-billion euro bailout.

Chinese exports tanked in July. Chinese exports tumbled 8.3% in July, their biggest drop in four months and far worse than expected, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will be forced to roll out more stimulus to support the world’s second-largest economy.

Scotland is banning GM crops. Scotland’s devolved government said on Sunday it intended to ban the growing of genetically modified (GM) crops on its territory to protect its “clean and green brand” and because there was little evidence that Scottish consumers wanted GM products.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe is watching his support dwindle. Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has slipped to just over 30% and a majority oppose the planned restart of a nuclear reactor that went offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, a poll by the Mainichi newspaper showed on Monday.

Europe’s social infrastructure is under threat from migrants, according to UK defence secretary Philip Hammond. A surge in migrants from Africa threatens the European Union’s living standards and social infrastructure, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday, saying the bloc was unable to take in millions of people seeking a new life.

The EU reportedly found no problems with Apple’s streaming deals. Antitrust authorities in Europe failed to find evidence that Apple Inc’s deals with record labels and online music streaming services are blocking rivals’ access to its music streaming platform, Re/code reported, citing sources.

BHP Billiton is cutting 380 jobs at an Australian mine. BHP announced the cuts at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia on Sunday, citing global market conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was sustainable.

A major copper mine in Chile has been shuttered by a storm. Chile’s state mining giant Codelco — the world’s top copper producer — called off operations at one of its largest facilities Sunday due to a major storm that has killed at least five people,

Asian markets are mixed. The Shanghai Composite is up strongly, 3.78% above its Friday close, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.18% and Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.29%.

