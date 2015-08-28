European markets are up at the open

It’s been a choppy week for stocks to say the least.
But for the moment all the European markets are up slightly. Overnight, US markets posted a solid 2.43% gain and there’s been another surge in the Shanghai Composite Index, which is up over 4%.
Here’s the European scorecard:
UK FTSE: +0.42%
German DAX: +0.15%
French CAC40: +0.21%
Spanish IBEX: +0.36%
Italian FTSE MIB: +0.03%
Here’s the Euro STOXX 50, which is up 0.20%. It represents the 50 biggest sector leaders in Europe and gives a general feel for markets on the continent right now:
