European markets are up at the open

It’s been a choppy week for stocks to say the least.

But for the moment all the European markets are up slightly. Overnight, US markets posted a solid 2.43% gain and there’s been another surge in the Shanghai Composite Index, which is up over 4%.

Here’s the European scorecard:

UK FTSE: +0.42%

German DAX: +0.15%

French CAC40: +0.21%

Spanish IBEX: +0.36%

Italian FTSE MIB: +0.03%

Here’s the Euro STOXX 50, which is up 0.20%. It represents the 50 biggest sector leaders in Europe and gives a general feel for markets on the continent right now:

