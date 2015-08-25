And now European markets are rallying

European markets have shrugged off a volatile trading session in the US and fresh falls in Chinese indices to open up today.
Here’s the scoreboard at the moment:
Germany’s Dax: 1.33%
UK’s FTSE: 1.38%
France’s CAC40: 1.43%
Italy’s FTSE MIB: 0.42%
Spain’s Ibex: 0.93%
Euro Stoxx 50: 1.53%
In China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was down as much as 6.92% at 2987.58 points, extending its losses from the multi-year peak of 5178.2 struck on June 12 to 42.3%.
It is the first time the index has traded below the 3000 point level since December 25 last year
