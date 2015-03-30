10 things you need to know before European markets open

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The UK’s general election on May 7th is still too close to call.

There’s still no sign of Greece’s reform list. Greece and its international creditors continued talks through the weekend on reforms to unlock loans and Athens sounded an upbeat tone, but the lenders said it could take several more days before a proper list of measures was ready. Reports on Friday had suggested it was already completed.

German inflation is coming. Germany’s harmonised consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.1% year-on-year in March, with details announced at midday GMT (7 a.m. ET). That would bring Europe’s biggest economy out of the technical deflation recorded in February.

The UK’s general election is too close to call. British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives have took four point lead over the opposition Labour Party on the eve of the start of official campaigning for a May 7 national election, a poll showed late on Sunday. However, it follows a poll just days ago showing a four point lead for Labour over the Conservatives.

Oil prices are falling as negotiations with Iran continue. Oil prices dipped in Asian morning trading on Monday, adding to steep losses in the previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted. Brent crude oil prices are currently down 0.26% to $US56.04, below the $US59.72 high seen at the end of last week.

And Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says the deal is worse than he feared. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Sunday the framework Iranian nuclear agreement being sought by international negotiators, saying it was even worse than his country had feared.

South Korea has issued contracts for $US7.9 billion in fighter jet development. South Korea chose on Monday Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd , which expects to partner Lockheed Martin Corp , to develop a mid-level fighter jet that will cost around 8.7 trillion won ($US7.88 billion, £5.31 billion).

Japanese industrial production tumbled in February. Japan’s factory production in February fell by a worse-than-expected 3.4% month-on-month, turning down from a solid rise in January, according to official data released on Monday.

France’s centre-right party won in local elections held on Sunday. Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy’s conservative UMP party and its allies led in the second and final round of French local elections on Sunday, according to exit polls.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front looked to have made gains, and could have won as many as two “departement” councils. President Francois Hollande’s ruling Socialists lost heavily and was expected to lose about half of the 61 departements it held before the election.

Asian markets are solidly up. The Nikkei closed 0.77% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.63% ahead of the close, and the Shanghai Composite is also up 2.05%.

Italy’s foreign minister says Europe’s “southern flank” is exposed. In an interview with the Financial Times, Italian foreign minister Paolo Gentiloni suggested that a lot of focus is being applied to security issues on Europe’s eastern front but not in its south, raising issues of migration as well as Libya’s civil war, which has given a foothold to Islamic State in the country.

