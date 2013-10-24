Markets Are Drifting Higher

REUTERS/Susana Vera Traders talk at the Madrid stock exchange.

Markets are up modestly across Europe.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.4%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.3%.

These gains follow reports that the Euro Zone is still growing and China’s manufacturing sector is accelerating.

U.S. futures are also pointing higher. Later today, we’ll get the latest weekly readings of initial unemployment claim and job openings.

