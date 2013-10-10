Markets Are Up Around The World

Markets are looking strong early in the European trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.6%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 1.1%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.8%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.3%.

This follows gains in Japan’s Nikkei, which closed up 1.1%. U.S. futures are up, with Dow futures up 95 points.

Later today, the U.S. Department of Labour will publish its latest weekly tally of initial jobless claims, Economists are looking for claims to tick up to 310,000 from 308,000 a week ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.