Markets Are Down In Europe

Markets are just a bit lower early in Europe’s trading session.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.1%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.1%.

This comes a day after the Federal Reserve latest FOMC monetary policy decision, which many interpreted as hawkish.

Markets in Asia closed lower with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.4%.

Later today, we’ll get the latest weekly reading of U.S. jobless claims and monthly reading of Chicago’s purchasing managers’ index.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.