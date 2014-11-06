10 Things You Need To Know Before European Markets Open

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know before London, Paris, and Frankfurt open this morning.

Dealogic Is Being Bought For $US700 Million (€559 Million). Carlyle Group LP said it would partner with other investors to buy US-based financial data provider Dealogic.

Wind Hit Siemens’ Profits. German engineering group Siemens missed expectations for third quarter core profit, hurt by charges for faulty wind turbines that pushed its wind power division to a loss.

India’s Infosys Is Hiring 2,100 People In The US. The IT services provider said it plans to hire over 2,100 people in the United States as the company works toward scaling up its global presence and boost key work areas like client relationship management and consulting.

Hong Kong’s Remaining Protesters Clashed With Police. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in the densely populated district of Mong Kok early Thursday as tensions escalated at one of three remaining demonstration sites for the first time in more than two weeks.

News Corp Revenues Are Up 4%. News Corp, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, the Sun, and the Times, reported a 4% rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales at its book publishing and online real estate services businesses.

The ECB Meeting Is Coming. The big economic calendar event today is the European Central Bank’s rates decision, and Mario Draghi’s press conference. Here’s everything you need to know.



Asian Markets Are Mixed. The Nikkei closed down 0.86%, a slight correction for Japanese stocks after several rallies. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is currently up 0.01%.

German Factory Orders Were Awful Again. The eurozone’s biggest economy recorded a measly 0.8% boost to factory orders for September. Analysts had expected a 2.3% rise, which would have partly counteracted August’s 5.7% collapse.

Luxembourg’s Alleged Secret Tax Deals With Massive Firms Have Been Leaked. Hundreds of the world’s biggest companies reportedly brokered secret deals with Luxembourg to avoid paying billions of dollars in tax according to a trove of leaked documents published by an investigative journalism group.

Italian Bank Monte Dei Paschi Will Raise €2.5 Billion. The world’s oldest bank has approved the capital increase to fill to its capital deficit, revealed in the ECB’s recent stress tests, and to pay back the 1.1 euros it still owes to the Italian state.

