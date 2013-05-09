Markets Are Going Nowhere In Europe

Markets are mostly making very modest moves early in the European trading session.



England’s FTSE 100 is flat.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.9%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.1%.

The news flow is quite slow this week.

Today, Europe is waiting for the Bank of England’s interest rate policy announcement. Economists are expecting things to be unchanged.

So far this week, the Bank of Australia, the Bank of Poland, and the Bank of Korea have all announced surprise interest rate cuts in their efforts to stimulate their local economies.

