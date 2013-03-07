Markets Are Up In Europe

Photo: asfal.TO / Flickr

Markets are having yet another up day early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.2 per cent.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.2 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.6 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.2 per cent.

Spain just completed a debt auction, which went smoothly. The government sold 5 year bonds at a yield of 3.612 per cent, which was less than the 4.169 per cent yield at a similar auction last month. They also sold 10 year bonds at a yield of 4.957, down from 5.222 per cent last month.

Later this morning, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England announce updates to their monetary policies. Economists expect both central banks to keep rates unchanged.

